LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved a grant award for the Adult Court Recovery program from the St. Mary’s County Health Department for $84607. Simultaneously, the Commissioners approved the sub-recipient of the grant, Project Chesapeake.

As the contracted provider, Project Chesapeake will use the grant for services for drug court clients in St. Mary’s County. The Adult Drug Court program targets criminal defendants and works with individuals who have alcohol and drug dependency problems to restore healthy lifestyles.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...