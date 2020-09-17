La Plata, MD- Charles County Sheriff’s officers, with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force, located Rayvon Anthony Walls, 30, of La Plata, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in March in La Plata.

On March 21, at 11:55 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Kent Avenue for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect was arguing with his girlfriend inside a car. As the victim drove away, the suspect fired a shot toward the victim, striking her car. The victim was not injured.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Walls, but he avoided arrest. He was located on September 14 at a residence in La Plata. During the execution of a search warrant of the residence, officers also found a stolen firearm. Walls was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

Rayvon Anthony Walls, 30, of La Plata

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

