Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry was sworn in as President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association (MSA) on September 17, 2020. His peers from the MSA elected him after he finished his term as Vice-President of the association. Sheriff Berry will have the privilege of leading 24 sheriffs of Maryland counties.

“ I am humbled and honored to serve in this capacity to continue the success of the MSA’s outgoing President, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (Harford County) by enhancing the effectiveness of the MSA through leadership, innovative practices, legislative initiatives, education, and training,” said Sheriff Berry. “As the incoming president, I recognize there are challenges and difficulties in today’s world. Under my leadership, the MSA will continue to work tirelessly with the citizens, local leaders, and other elected leaders to bring positive enhancements and change to Maryland law enforcement,” Sheriff Berry said.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry being sworn in with Executive Board of Directors, MSA. From left to right – Sheriff Joseph Gamble (Talbot County), Sheriff Scott Adams (Cecil County), Sheriff Craig Robertson (Allegany County), Sheriff Troy D. Berry (Charles County) and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (Harford County) Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

The MSA is actively engaged in issues of public safety policy and has worked effectively with State Senators and Delegates in Annapolis on legislation that affects legal, social, and budgetary issues. The MSA has been recognized as the voice of law enforcement on behalf of Sheriff’s Offices and local law enforcement in Maryland. MSA also provides contemporary training to law enforcement leaders statewide, ensuring members remain current on leading issues as well as preparing the next generation of Maryland’s law enforcement executives.

Sheriff Berry has over 28 years of experience with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure, he has served as a detective in homicide, a hostage negotiator, the commander of the Office of Professional Responsibility, and a commander of patrol operations. He was elected Sheriff in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry (center) with Brian Eley, Assistant Sheriff of Administration (left) and Captain David Kelly, Commander of Executive Services (right). Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Berry is from Southern Maryland and graduated in 1991 from the College of Southern Maryland with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts. He graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in 1992. In 2015, during his first term in office, Sheriff Berry attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy, which provides international law enforcement leadership training in the areas of staffing, budget, crime reduction strategies and administrative policies, rules, and procedures.

Since his first election, Sheriff Berry has either been appointed or elected into the following leadership positions: Chair, Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission (2020); Chair, Southern Maryland Information Center (2020); Appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Council of Gangs & Violent Criminal Networks; Executive Board Member of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy; and he is the Vice-Chair, End Hunger in Charles County.

Sheriff Berry has received numerous community service awards during the past several years including the Charles County Chapter of the NAACP Trailblazer Award in 2019. He has also been recognized for his outstanding commitment to service by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), the Maryland House of Delegates, the Department of Army, Parents Affected by Addiction, Teen Court, Charles County Crime Solvers, Center for Abused Persons and many others.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry with outgoing MSA President Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (Harford County) Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Executive Board for the MSA serve a term of one year while continuing to serve in their elected position as Sheriff in their respective county. For more information about the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, visit MSA website.

Like this: Like Loading...