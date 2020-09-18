LEONARDTOWN, MD– On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 6 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 6 p.m., the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Lighthouse Museums will be hosting an online auction via Facebook featuring fine arts and handicrafts. This fundraiser will help replace a much-needed sponsorship campaign lost this year with the canceling of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival and RetroFest on the Potomac events.

Local artists and donations include Water Taxi by Nicole Stewart (original oil on canvas), Southern Maryland Supper by Angela M. Wathen (original acrylic and enamel on panel board), Tiki Time by Mary Lou Troutman (print run #55 of 250; framed and matted), Shoreline at Historic Along the St. Mary’s River by Justin Shirley (framed and matted photo print), Piney Point Lighthouse by Laura Hammett Photography (canvas photo print), a second item Piney Point Lighthouse by Laura Hammett Photography (black and white photo print framed), Colonial Charm of a Sotterley Plantation Cottage by George F. McWilliams (print run #4/50; framed and matted), Leonardtown Wharf by W.E. Stone (metal photo print), Great Blue Heron by Patrick Ward (original watercolor framed and matted), Tractor Series by Ferguson donated by Jeanne Huett (3 piece hand-painted photo collage; one framed, others canvas), and a unique handcrafted Hydrangea Wreath by Kate Shirley.

All items are currently on display for potential bidders to view in the lobby of St. Clement’s Island Museum during regular museum hours, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The instructions for bidding are simple. Each item will be individually posted to the St. Clement’s Island Museum Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum, on Friday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Each item will have a minimum bid listed in the Facebook post.

Place your bid in the comment section of the post of the item you’d like to bid on.

All bid increases MUST be in $10 increments.

Check back frequently over the weekend to check and increase your bid.

Bidding will end Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 6 p.m.

If you are the winning Bid, please provide your email address through Facebook Messenger or email Jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com

Winning bidders will receive an invoice to pay for your artwork via PayPal or check, along with instructions for pick up.

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums raise funds to support historical interpretation, education programs, and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends organization is a 501(c) 3 organization sponsoring events, assisting with acquisitions, and supporting efforts to broaden the understanding of our culture and heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...