BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2020) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany Robinson today announced that Labor has selected 25 adult education providers to receive $16.8 million in combined federal and state funds. These organizations will continue to expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders in the areas of adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition, and civics education.

“Labor is excited to provide funding to these organizations that provide essential instructional services to help adult learners achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Secretary Robinson. “By investing in and increasing access to adult education programs across the state, we are helping Marylanders obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce.”

The programs selected to receive grant funds include all 16 Maryland community colleges, three local K-12 school systems, four community-based organizations, one public library system, and the state correctional education system. All currently-funded adult education providers will be awarded program status for the next three years.

Subgrantee Award Amount Anne Arundel Community College $ 543,640 Anne Arundel Public Schools $ 160,775 Allegany College $ 263,359 Baltimore City Community College $ 956,672 Carroll Community College $ 187,567 Cecil Community College $ 177,020 Chesapeake College $ 832,261 College of Southern Maryland $ 863,053 Community College of Baltimore County $ 1,732,836 State Correctional Education $ 475,000 Frederick Community College $ 914,512 Garrett Community College $ 86,674 Hagerstown Community College $ 352,830 Harford Community College $ 424,289 Howard County Community College $ 748,771 Howard County Library System $ 320,974 Learning is for Tomorrow, Inc. (Baltimore) $ 273,925 Literacy Council of Montgomery County $ 456,200 Montgomery College $ 2,968,147 Prince George’s Community College $ 2,147,664 Somerset County Public Schools $ 164,897 South Baltimore Learning Center $ 582,712 Strong City Baltimore $ 473,422 Wor-Wic Community College $ 298,972 Worcester County Public Schools $ 225,737

This grant funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education with additional state funds provided by Labor. The adult education and family literacy programs are part of Maryland’s implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which serves both job seekers and businesses. WIOA addresses the needs of jobseekers, including adult learners, by establishing a workforce system that helps them access education, training, and support services to gain employment and succeed in the labor market. Maryland’s implementation of WIOA supports employer needs by preparing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

To access additional information on Maryland’s adult education provider network, please visit Adult Education and Literacy Services web page.

