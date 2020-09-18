Support Local Journalism

BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2020) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany Robinson today announced that Labor has selected 25 adult education providers to receive $16.8 million in combined federal and state funds. These organizations will continue to expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders in the areas of adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition, and civics education.

“Labor is excited to provide funding to these organizations that provide essential instructional services to help adult learners achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Secretary Robinson. “By investing in and increasing access to adult education programs across the state, we are helping Marylanders obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce.”

The programs selected to receive grant funds include all 16 Maryland community colleges, three local K-12 school systems, four community-based organizations, one public library system, and the state correctional education system. All currently-funded adult education providers will be awarded program status for the next three years.

SubgranteeAward Amount
Anne Arundel Community College$ 543,640
Anne Arundel Public Schools$ 160,775
Allegany College$ 263,359
Baltimore City Community College$ 956,672
Carroll Community College$ 187,567
Cecil Community College$ 177,020
Chesapeake College$ 832,261
College of Southern Maryland$ 863,053
Community College of Baltimore County$ 1,732,836
State Correctional Education$ 475,000
Frederick Community College$ 914,512
Garrett Community College$ 86,674
Hagerstown Community College$ 352,830
Harford Community College$ 424,289
Howard County Community College$ 748,771
Howard County Library System$ 320,974
Learning is for Tomorrow, Inc. (Baltimore)$ 273,925
Literacy Council of Montgomery County$ 456,200
Montgomery College$ 2,968,147
Prince George’s Community College$ 2,147,664
Somerset County Public Schools$ 164,897
South Baltimore Learning Center$ 582,712
Strong City Baltimore$ 473,422
Wor-Wic Community College$ 298,972
Worcester County Public Schools$ 225,737

This grant funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education with additional state funds provided by Labor. The adult education and family literacy programs are part of Maryland’s implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which serves both job seekers and businesses. WIOA addresses the needs of jobseekers, including adult learners, by establishing a workforce system that helps them access education, training, and support services to gain employment and succeed in the labor market. Maryland’s implementation of WIOA supports employer needs by preparing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

To access additional information on Maryland’s adult education provider network, please visit Adult Education and Literacy Services web page.

