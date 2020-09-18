Support Local Journalism
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2020) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany Robinson today announced that Labor has selected 25 adult education providers to receive $16.8 million in combined federal and state funds. These organizations will continue to expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders in the areas of adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition, and civics education.
“Labor is excited to provide funding to these organizations that provide essential instructional services to help adult learners achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Secretary Robinson. “By investing in and increasing access to adult education programs across the state, we are helping Marylanders obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce.”
The programs selected to receive grant funds include all 16 Maryland community colleges, three local K-12 school systems, four community-based organizations, one public library system, and the state correctional education system. All currently-funded adult education providers will be awarded program status for the next three years.
|Subgrantee
|Award Amount
|Anne Arundel Community College
|$ 543,640
|Anne Arundel Public Schools
|$ 160,775
|Allegany College
|$ 263,359
|Baltimore City Community College
|$ 956,672
|Carroll Community College
|$ 187,567
|Cecil Community College
|$ 177,020
|Chesapeake College
|$ 832,261
|College of Southern Maryland
|$ 863,053
|Community College of Baltimore County
|$ 1,732,836
|State Correctional Education
|$ 475,000
|Frederick Community College
|$ 914,512
|Garrett Community College
|$ 86,674
|Hagerstown Community College
|$ 352,830
|Harford Community College
|$ 424,289
|Howard County Community College
|$ 748,771
|Howard County Library System
|$ 320,974
|Learning is for Tomorrow, Inc. (Baltimore)
|$ 273,925
|Literacy Council of Montgomery County
|$ 456,200
|Montgomery College
|$ 2,968,147
|Prince George’s Community College
|$ 2,147,664
|Somerset County Public Schools
|$ 164,897
|South Baltimore Learning Center
|$ 582,712
|Strong City Baltimore
|$ 473,422
|Wor-Wic Community College
|$ 298,972
|Worcester County Public Schools
|$ 225,737
This grant funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education with additional state funds provided by Labor. The adult education and family literacy programs are part of Maryland’s implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which serves both job seekers and businesses. WIOA addresses the needs of jobseekers, including adult learners, by establishing a workforce system that helps them access education, training, and support services to gain employment and succeed in the labor market. Maryland’s implementation of WIOA supports employer needs by preparing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.
To access additional information on Maryland’s adult education provider network, please visit Adult Education and Literacy Services web page.