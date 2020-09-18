Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Wednesday evening. The victim is 21-year-old Kendall Conrad of Washington, DC. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On September 16th, at approximately 7:10 pm, patrol officers were called to the 2600 block of Keating Street for a shooting. Conrad was discovered at a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 20-0043372.

