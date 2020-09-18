WALDORF, MD, September 18 –Christian and Gospel singer Amy Lloyd released today a new collaborative digital single, “Here Is Your God (Dylan Galvin Remix),” that was created virtually during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The track is available for downloading and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and other popular music services. Listeners can visit https://amylloydmusic.hearnow.com to find a link to the single on their favorite platforms.

“Here is Your God (Dylan Galvin Remix)” started as a quarantine project. Dylan Galvin, a Southern Maryland native now living in Los Angeles, CA, added lead guitar, keyboard, and percussion and then remixed the song. The original, a track on Amy’s freshman albumAll I Need wasreleased in 2013, was recorded at Nightsky Studios in Waldorf, MD, by audio engineer Matt Hinshaw. Antony Zwerdling played acoustic guitar.

“This original song was a track that didn’t receive much attention on my first album,” said Amy. “Dylan is such a creative musician. I approached him about remixing the song, and he did an amazing job. We were excited to produce this single from opposite coasts during the stay-at-home order.”

In August, Amy hosted a pre-release premiere streaming event of the single with a lyrics music video created by Christopher Apperson of Waldorf, MD. The video is available for churches to use for their services and can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hA1U-R8_l7Q.

The song, written by Pastor Michael Foster of Silver Spring, MD, includes references to one of Amy’s favorite Bible verses, Isaiah 40:31: “but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

“It seems that during these difficult times, we could all use a little more renewing of our strength,” said Amy. “I hope this song turns our hearts to the comfort and hope that only God can provide.”

Amy Lloyd is a Southern Maryland-based singer who specializes in both traditional and contemporary church music. She studied music at the College of Southern Maryland and Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. Amy’s teaching studio is located at Island Music Company in LaPlata, MD. To have Amy provide live or pre-recorded special music for your church, connect with her on her website at www.amylloydmusic.com or on Facebook at Amy Lloyd Music.

