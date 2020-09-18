WASHINGTON— The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it recently awarded $1.3 million in grants to 11 regional homelessness nonprofit organizations to bolster suicide prevention services for Veterans who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

VA’s combined public health approach to preventing suicide and addressing homelessness aims to improve the identification of Veterans in need within the community, increase Veteran and community awareness of suicide risk and protective factors, and increase Veterans’ connectedness to community and care resources.

“Our data shows Veterans are at particular risk for suicide within 30 days of eviction or the onset of homelessness, especially when it is paired with other risk factors, such as financial instability and difficulty meeting basic needs,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “In response, VA is working hard during this challenging time to ensure Veterans who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness have the support they need.”

The funds awarded will be managed and disbursed by VA’s Supportive Services for Veterans Families Program (SSVF) which offers an array of services to secure housing for Veterans facing homelessness. Additionally, SSVF will provide supportive services, including rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention support to Veterans identified as being at elevated risk of suicide — as well as Veterans facing extraordinary challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased unemployment and unstable finances.

Grantees operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas. They were selected from a group of the highest-ranked applicants for the SSVF program in the fiscal year 2020.

View the full list of the grantees and learn more how VA is working to protect Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...