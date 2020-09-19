This is to advise that Governor Larry Hogan ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day interment (not yet known).

This action is in honor of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away yesterday, September 18, 2020. Title 4 of the United States Code states that the United States Flag shall be flown at half-staff on the day of death until the day of interment for an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

You can read more about Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg here: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Dies at 87.

