BALTIMORE– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 24,200 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.9% in August. In the last four months, Maryland has gained 183,200 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 5,800 jobs from the Accommodation and Food Services (4,000) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (1,800) subsectors. The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 5,100 jobs.

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,700); Other Services (3,400); Education and Health Services (2,300); Financial Activities (1,200); and Information (300).

The Mining, Logging, and Construction sector decreased by 500 jobs. The Manufacturing sector decreased by 200.

July’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 2,800 jobs, from a gain of 53,900 jobs to a gain of 56,700 jobs.

