Potomac Heights, MD- Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department President and First Vice-President of the Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association Jeff Clements has been promoted to Chief of 911 Fire & EMS Communications for Charles County.

According to the Charles County Website dealing with 911 Fire & EMS Communications the function of the office is to aid the general public by providing access to emergency services in Charles County, and from time to time, neighboring jurisdictions. This is accomplished by receiving, evaluating, processing, and disseminating information to a variety of public safety agencies regarding requests for emergency services assistance in a manner that achieves the highest level of accuracy and efficiency. Their primary responsibility is to facilitate the response of the closest appropriate public safety resource in order to protect life, limb, and property.

“Two weeks ago I asked if I could have a prayer or positive thought of support as I was about to interview for a job that I’ve waited a long time for. I was overwhelmed at the amount of support I received from that one post and I knew I had to do may absolute best in that interview for all of you. This afternoon I received the phone call I’ve been waiting for. Effective September 28th I will become the Chief of 911 Fire & EMS Communications for Charles County. There are way too many people to thank for all of the support and guidance I have been given over many years. To all of you I say THANK YOU! I will work tirelessly to continue to always do what is best for the citizens of this county as well as all of the first responders that protect us! Again I say thank you and as my boss says we will “go forth and do good work,” said Jeff in a written statement.

Tony Rose is the current Chief of Fire /EMS Communications with Christopher Roberts being the Assistant Chief.

The promotion is set to take effect on September 28, 2020.

