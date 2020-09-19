ANNAPOLIS, MD – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Damien King, 34, of Annapolis, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised probation by the Honorable Alison L. Asti for one count of first-degree burglary. King was previously charged with attempted burglary of the home of the same victim on a separate occasion.

“The last place anyone should feel unsafe is in their own home,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “King compromised their quality of life and because of that, he will spend several years in prison for his crimes. I hope this verdict provides the families with some peace of mind. Additionally, if you think someone is in your home, please don’t confront them. Exit the residence and call 911 immediately.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Mickler prosecuted the case on behalf of citizens of Anne Arundel County.



On October 14, 2019, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to Silopanna Road in Annapolis where a female victim reported a burglary. There, police officers spoke with the victim who said her purse and money were missing. The victim said her home was equipped with a security video camera which showed the defendant, later identified as Damien King, lurking outside the house while looking in through the kitchen windows. King then broke into the home and stole property. King was recognized by the victim because he had knocked on her door and asked for work on several prior occasions and she had observed him on her home’s surveillance video. King was previously charged with attempted burglary of the same home on November 2, 2018.

Just six days prior, on October 8, 2019, King was released from jail after serving an 18 months sentence for burglarizing a nearby residence.

On November 10, 2018, Annapolis police officers responded to the 100 block of Spa Drive in Annapolis for a burglary in progress. The victim arrived home and found that his side door was not secure which he found odd because the door is always locked. He entered his residence and immediately heard the sound of footsteps coming up from the basement. As he walked closer, he observed an intruder, later identified as Damien King, coming up from the basement. After a brief exchange of words, King ran out of the doorway and away from the house. The victim began chasing the suspect as he fled his house towards Boxwood Road. The victim called the Annapolis Police Department as he was chasing the King and described him as an African American male wearing a red sweatshirt with his arm in a sling. The victim then said he observed King reaching into his sweatshirt. The victim stated that as they ran behind the 100 block of Boxwood Road he saw King throw a black handheld radio on the ground. The victim recognized the handheld radio as one of his which he said has a value of approximately $300 dollars. King was placed under arrest and the radio was recovered and returned to the victim.

Pursuant to a previous global plea agreement, which resolved both the November 10, 2018 burglary case and November 2, 2018, attempted burglary charge involving the female victim on Silopana Road, King pleaded guilty to the burglary on Spa Road and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspending all but 18 months with five years of supervised probation. As conditions of the supervised probation, King was ordered to have no contact with both victims and to stay away from both victims’ residences.

