ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced new milestones in Maryland’s fight against COVID-19, with the statewide seven-day positivity rate dropping below 3% for the first time, and the daily positivity rate dropping below 2% for the first time. Hospitalizations have dropped below 300 and ICU levels have dropped below 70, down to their lowest levels since March.

Seven-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 3% For First Time, Daily Positivity Below 2% For First Time. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate fell to 2.85% today, the first time it has dropped below 3% and the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate also reached a new low of 1.89%—the first time it has dropped below 2%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% for 87 days, since June 25.

Total Hospitalizations Below 300, ICU Levels Below 70 For First Time Since March. Total current hospitalizations have fallen below 300 for the first time since March 30, to 281. There are 68 ICU beds in use—the first time ICU levels have dropped below 70 since March 26. ICU levels are down 56% since July 25.

Positivity Rate For Baltimore City, Baltimore County at Record Lows. The positivity rates for Baltimore City (1.56%) and Baltimore County (2.31%) have fallen to record lows.

Positivity Rate Below 5% In 23 of 24 Jurisdictions, Below 3.5% In 16 Jurisdictions. The positivity rate for 23 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions is below 5%. Only Cecil County (5.19%) is above 5% today. 16 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below 3.5%.

COVID-19 Testing Available Statewide. The State of Maryland has now conducted a total of 2.39 million tests. State officials continue to encourage all Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19. Marylanders can plan to be tested at one of 210 testing sites by visiting COVIDtest.maryland.gov.

