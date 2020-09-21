ANNAPOLIS (Sept. 16, 2020) –The Maryland State Board of Elections today posted online a list of early voting and election day voting locations for each county and the City of Baltimore. Click the links below for a complete list of voting locations where residents can vote in-person during early voting – Monday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday – or on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Early voting and Election Day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.

A complete list of early voting locations can be found here: Maryland Early Voting Centers

A complete list of Election Day voting locations can be found here: Election Day Voting Centers in Maryland

To make in-person voting safe, voters must remain six feet apart and wear a mask. To maintain proper distancing, the number of voters permitted inside a voting center at one time may be limited. This may result in lines and wait times. The Maryland State Board of Elections advises the best time to vote in person is on weekends during early voting and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Election Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland State Board of Elections encourages voters to cast their ballots by mail. Eligible voters in Maryland have been mailed applications for mail-in ballots. Applicationsmust be receivedby Oct. 20.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to voters via first-class U.S. Mail beginning in late September and into early October. In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and the oath on the postage-paid return envelope that arrives with the ballot must be signed.

