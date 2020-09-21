LEONARDTOWN, MARYLAND (September 21, 2020) – To better serve our community, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is requesting feedback on healthcare priorities from patients, residents, and key partners. Your perceptions are welcome through the Community Health Needs Assessment, available online now through Oct. 23.

Available in English, Spanish and Korean, the survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Participants will be asked about their perceptions of top health concerns, personal health habits, and services that could be beneficial, among other topics. Feedback is anonymous.

“Your input will help us learn more about what the community believes are the gaps and factors most influencing local health. We want to know where we can best play a role in helping meet patients’ health needs,” said Lori Werrell, regional director of Population and Community Health for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. “Hearing from as many St. Mary’s residents as possible is very important—we want to make sure we are making an impact on the health issues that matter most.”

Conducted every three years, survey feedback in the past led MedStar St. Mary’s to focus on expanding access to mental health, dental, and basic primary care services. The AccessHealth team offers qualifying residents transportation to and from medical appointments, such as those now available at MedStar Medical Group Primary Care at Great Mills. Funded through grants secured by MedStar St. Mary’s, a dental clinic has also opened to bring low- or no-cost services via Health Partners Inc. to East Run Center in Lexington Park.

“We’ve made great progress in expanding community services, and that work continues. We want to make sure we’re focused on addressing the priorities of our neighbors to build a healthier future for all of us,” Werrell said.

Responses will be collected through Friday, Oct. 23, with a final report published on MedStar Health’s next June. Visit MedStarHealth.org/CommunitySurvey and select “MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital” to get started.

Like this: Like Loading...