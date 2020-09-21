LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved three grant awards for the Department of Aging & Human Services totaling more than $19,000 for multiple local programs.

The Senior Citizen Activities Center Operating Fund (also known as Senior Center Operating Fund-SCOF) is an $11,715 grant offered to Senior Activity Centers developing new, innovative senior center programs. Director Lori Jennings-Harris told the Commissioners that the Garvey Senior Activity Center has developed the GeriFit program, a strength training program for older adults; the Northern Senior Activity Center has developed Senior Matters, a program that addresses health and wellness; and the Loffler Senior Activity Center has the SMC Virtual Senior Activity Center, an online platform to engage older adults in remote fitness classes.

“Our Department on Aging and Human Services does some wonderful work with our three senior centers. I am a big believer in the importance of staying physically, mentally and socially active as we age, and our senior centers offer a huge variety of programs tailored to our senior population,” says St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin.

“They also help to facilitate programs such as our RSVP program that allows for seniors to continue to give back to the community–this is incredibly important for our entire county because this is a large population base that has both the time and the skill level/experience/expertise to be able to contribute a huge number of volunteer hours–saving the county taxpayers money and, importantly, making our community a better place to live. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that is disproportionately dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying conditions. The grants we received will assist in programming that is safe for our seniors and still helps them to maintain the mental, physical, and social activity that they desire,” he continued.

The FY2021 Additional Level One Screens Grant of $6134 from the Maryland Department of Aging supports the administrative andstaffing costs associated witha potential influx in Level One Screens. The screenings are for individuals who may want in home care rather than in a long-term care facility.

The Money Follows the Person (MFP) Options Counseling grant will support the operation of MFP Options Counseling services performed by St. Mary’s County, and provides support for nursing home facility residents who want to return to the St. Mary’s County community. This grant award is in the amount of $1,250.

