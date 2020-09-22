LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 18, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., 25 of Waldorf, to 25 years with all but 12 years suspended in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

On January 9, 2020, Williams entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge.

On February 6, 2019, a detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office met with the then 14-year-old victim at the Center for Children in La Plata, MD. The victim reported that Williams had inappropriate contact with her through Instagram, Facetime, and text message. The victim also reported that Williams had sexually assaulted her. Williams was an instructional assistant at Mattawoman Middle School in Waldorf, MD, where the victim attended school.

An investigation revealed that in December of 2018, Williams obtained the victim’s Instagram account information and began contacting the victim through Instagram. Williams then began contacting the victim through Facetime and text message. During those communications, Williams asked the victim to send videos of herself unclothed and to Facetime him while she was in the shower. The victim refused.

On one occasion, the victim was walking home after school when Williams approached her in his vehicle and told the victim to get inside of the vehicle. Williams then drove the victim to his Waldorf residence and had sexual intercourse with her. After intercourse, Williams drove the victim back to her neighborhood, where she then walked home.

On February 5, 2019, the victim’s mother was made aware of the inappropriate communications between Williams and the victim by a friend of the victim. The victim’s mother then contacted school officials, who contacted law enforcement once the victim revealed there was inappropriate touching.

Upon release, Williams will be on supervised probation for five years.

News Release, Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On April 18, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested a former instructional assistant at Mattawoman Middle School in connection with making inappropriate comments to a female student and having inappropriate contact with another female student.

Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., 23, of Waldorf, was arrested at his residence and charged with second-degree rape, 4th-degree sex offense, obscene telephone misuse, stalking and other related charges. The first allegation involving inappropriate comments was made in January and Williams was immediately removed from the schools.

During the investigation, a second student reported inappropriate contact. The CCSO is asking parents to talk with their children.Anyone who has further information about Williams is asked to contact Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.

The following letter was sent to parents today from the Principal:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

This is a follow up to the letter I sent to parents in January concerning an investigation of a former employee. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against one of our former employees, Anthony Williams. Mr. Williams has been charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sexual offenses. While Mr. Williams has not been our employee since January, we have continued to work with police in the investigation.

In January, a student accused Mr. Williams of making inappropriate comments to her. He was immediately removed from Mattawoman Middle School and the investigation was turned over to police and Child Protective Services. During the investigation, a second student came forward and indicated she had inappropriate contact with Mr. Williams outside of school.

Mr. Williams worked at Mattawoman as an instructional assistant in our In-School Retention (ISR) program and was hired in September 2018. If you or your child has any information to share about employee misconduct, please contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.

Sincerely,

Sonia Blue

Principal

