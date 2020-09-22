This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

NSWCDD Noise Advisory:NSWCDDplans to conduct range testing Monday through Friday, Sept. 21-25, that could produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Testing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone – as described in 33 CFR 334.230 – will be restricted during testing.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:866-359-5540 (toll free) to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for Sept. 21-25, 2020

Monday, September 21

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the northern “C” gate area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Frontage Road/Quail Lane/Gambo Road/Beaver Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Frontage Gate/5 Corners Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None



Tuesday, September 22

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None



Wednesday, September 23

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, September 24

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Ro

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None



Friday, September 25

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: None

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Like this: Like Loading...