Meet Vanessa(164749) who’s patiently waiting for a hero to come and make her part of their family. Could that be you??

Vanessa is not just a pretty face! She is a sweet, affectionate Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves exploring, getting belly rubs, and giving kisses.

Vanessa seems to like many other dogs but she would need a meet and greet to ensure a good fit if there are other dogs (s) in the new home.

Vanessa is 3 years old and about 65 lbs.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

