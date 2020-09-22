Support Local Journalism

Meet Vanessa(164749) who’s patiently waiting for a hero to come and make her part of their family.   Could that be you??

Vanessa is not just a pretty face! She is a sweet, affectionate Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves exploring, getting belly rubs, and giving kisses.

Vanessa seems to like many other dogs but she would need a meet and greet to ensure a good fit if there are other dogs (s) in the new home. 

Vanessa is 3 years old and about 65 lbs.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

Tri County Animal Shelter

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, Md 20637
  • 301-932-1713

