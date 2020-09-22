LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners have approved updates to the St. Mary’s County Government 2020 Procurement Manual, giving county departments a greater ability to make more purchases from local businesses.

St. Mary’s County has changed its procurement rules to allow County Departments to use a more streamlined process for procurements under $50,000. This change makes adjustments to the existing Procurement policy and aligns county thresholds with the State of Maryland procurement thresholds. This action will not only speed the process but allow more local St. Mary’s County businesses to provide support to County projects and programs.

The update increases purchase thresholds and empowers every county department to seek local sources for purchases under $50,000 instead of using an official “Request for Proposal” process that typically draws interest from businesses outside of St. Mary’s County.

“As one of the County’s largest employers, St. Mary’s County Government is interested in promoting and supporting our local businesses whenever possible,”’ stated County Procurement Manager Brandon Hayden. “This procurement update will allow more local companies to provide goods and services to St. Mary’s County Government.” “Having more County dollars stay within the County not only helps our local businesses but strengthens our local economy,” stated Chris Kaselemis, Director of the County’s Department of Economic Development.

