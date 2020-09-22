Congratulations to the graduates of CELTP Session 64 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy which held their completion ceremony on Sept. 4, 2020, which was closed to the public due to COVID19 restrictions.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate its four graduates from the program: Dayvon West, Christopher Hill, Elijsha Munn, and Alyssa Sullivan.

Like this: Like Loading...