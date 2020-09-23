Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is planning for Phase 2 of the school system’s reopening plan. Phase 2 would allow for students in identified special groups to return to in-person instruction at school four days per week.

Pending approval by the Board of Education and stability in health metrics, CCPS plans to begin Phase 2 on Nov. 9, 2020. Parents of students eligible to return to school in Phase 2 can opt to either send their child back to school for in-person learning or choose for their child to continue online learning through StudentVue.

Special groups of students eligible for Phase 2 include the following:

·Students receiving special education services;

·English Learners (EL) students;

·Students who have a 504 plan;

·Students who do not have internet access at home;

·Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

·Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

·High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.

oRobert D. Stethem Educational Center:Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

oNorth Point High School:Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding.

oHenry E. Lackey High School:ProStart program

oMaurice J. McDonough High School:*Dance program (all students)

oAll high schools:Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program

CCPS has identified students eligible to return to school in Phase 2 and provided parents with information about completing a planning registration form. The form is available in the Online Registration area of ParentVue accounts. Parents of Phase 2 students will be notified by phone and/or email about their child’s eligibility, and provided directions on how to complete the planning registration form. The deadline for parents to complete the form is Friday, Oct. 2.

If a parent does not receive an eligibility email or phone call and believes their child should be included in Phase 2, please email OLRsupport@ccboe.com.

In order for CCPS to plan for Phase 2, the school system is collecting registration forms from families to determine how many students would return to school buildings and how many students eligible for Phase 2 would opt to continue virtual learning. Phase 2 learning for students on-site would be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with an asynchronous, or day of recorded lessons and time to complete classwork, on Wednesdays.

AlphaBest, the on-site childcare provider at all elementary schools, may be available for parents and students during Phase 2. More information about AlphaBest will be shared as Phase 2 plans move forward. Transportation requests will be available for any student who is eligible for bus transportation.

Parents of Phase 2-eligible students who do not have a ParentVue account should call 301-934-7308 to request their activation code. Spanish speaking families can call 301-934-7404 for assistance with creating a ParentVue account.

Parents with questions about the registration form or eligibility for Phase 2 instruction should email OLRsupport@ccboe.com.

The CCPS Reopening Plan, which includes details about the five phases of reopening for the school system, is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/reopening-plan-fall-2020.

