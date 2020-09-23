LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County voted unanimously to authorize Commissioner President Randy Guy to sign a letter of support for an increase of $8,167,000 to the St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) FY2022 – FY2027 State Capital Improvement Program during their regular meeting Tuesday. Sept. 22. This funding is for the improve school buildings and to conduct scheduled maintenance.

The request covers several projects through 2027, including the limited renovation of Mechanicsville Elementary School, an HVAC systemic renovation at Town Creek Elementary School, the modernization of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, a partial roof replacement at Great Mills High School, an HVAC systemic renovation at Piney Point Elementary School, a roof and HVAC systemic renovation at Green Holly Elementary School, and an HVAC systemic renovation at Chopticon High School.

The life cycle replacement of building components is tracked through the SMCPS Comprehensive Maintenance Plan for Educational Facilities. It involves close coordination between the Department of Capital Planning and the Department of Maintenance. These capital needs are outlined each year in the Educational Facilities Master Plan. As facility conditions change, projects and time frames are adjusted accordingly.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...