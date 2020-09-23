ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $10 million in grant awardsfor Maryland’s 16 community colleges to expand education opportunities and workforce development programs duringthe COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund is a federal grant for governors to support and assist local education agencies, higher education institutions, and other educational entities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19, and is part of theCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Governor Hogan has committed $45.7 million in GEER funding to wide-ranging education initiatives, as well as an additional $300 million for K-12 and higher education through the CARES Act.

“Thanks to our state’s world-class academic community, Maryland continues to be home to one of the most highly educated workforces in America,” said Governor Hogan. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we offer all Marylanders every opportunity to get the tools they need to stay competitive in the job market, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant fundingwillhelp community colleges expand workforce development courses and continue professional education that leads to government or industry certification or licensure, particularly focused on individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through loss of employment.

“Countless Marylanders will have the opportunity to benefit from these courses and professional training, which would not have been available to them without this critical funding,” said Secretary of Higher Education Dr. James D. Fielder.“This is another example of how the Hogan administration has taken the challenges of this pandemic and turned them into opportunities to benefit Maryland residents.

Each college may use the funds to support any of the following activities/services:

Direct aid to students

Materials, supplies, and equipment

Curriculum

Salaries and wages

Professional development and technical training

Student recruitment, marketing, and advertising

Technology training, certification, examination and licensure fees/vouchers for programs

The Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Office of Grants Management is currently administering these awards.

Like this: Like Loading...