LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. During their work session, the Commissioners heard the 2021 Legislative Proposals. Among the legislative proposals were Public Facilities Bond, updated regulations covering body-worn cameras for Animal Control Officers, a Bond Bill request to repair the water management pond and dam in Breton Bay, and efforts to bring St. Mary’s County more in line with the State of Maryland Open Meetings Act requirements.

A full list of the 2021 Legislative Proposals is available on the St. Mary’s County BoardDocs page. Decisions regarding the legislative proposals will be made during the Commissioners meeting scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Three grants were approved to support the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, and local capital improvements.

The Commissioners were pleased to hear from John Richards, President St. Mary’s County Fair Association, Inc., about the upcoming Virtual County Fair and St. Mary’s Fair Food Festival. While the County Fair is canceled for 2020, people can get their fair food fix during the Fair Food Festival, Sept. 25-27.

The Commissioners approved a Public Hearing Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building to obtain the views of citizens on community, economic development, and housing needs to be considered for submission of an application to the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) for up to $1M for rental assistance.

The Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Commissioner President Randy Guy to sign a letter of support for an increase of $8,167 to the St. Mary’s County Public Schools FY2022 – FY2027 State Capital Improvement Program. This funding is to improve school buildings and to conduct scheduled maintenance.

The Commissioners approved a $10,000 Police Recruitment and Retention Grant, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to continue recruitment, education, and retention efforts as well as a grant to provide automated sanitation efforts.

The Commissioners also approved a $111,932 grant request from the Department of Emergency Services for the 2020 State Homeland Security Grant. The grant will fund numerous projects in promoting the safety and security of St. Mary’s County.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Commissioner agendas can be found on the county website each Friday before the Commissioner Meeting.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

