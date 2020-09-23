(Baltimore, MD)—This year, 2020 One Maryland One Book author Lisa See will make virtual visits to Maryland to discuss her book, The Island of Sea Women. Maryland Humanities, which coordinates One Maryland One Book, has partnered with organizations across the state for six virtual events on October 4–7. All events are free. Participants must register to receive a virtual event link.

The Island of Sea Womenfollows the decades-long friendshipof two haenyeo(female divers) from Jeju Island in Korea. The book was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors, and bibliophiles in February from more than 165 titles suggested last fall by readers across the state for the theme, “Friendship.” In 2019, The Island of Sea Womenmade the New York Times’list of best sellers.

See says: “I’m thrilled and honored that The Island of Sea Womenhas been chosen as the 2020 One Maryland One Book selection. This has been a trying year and some of us have sustained terrible losses. I’m proud of the way we’ve had to come together in our families, communities, and states. Books have always given me joy, solace, and courage. Now we have the opportunity to come together to have a shared reading experience. I hope the sea women that I wrote about—their physical and emotional bravery—are as inspiring to all of you as they have been to me. I’m so looking forward to our events and meeting all of you. We’re going to have fun!”

Lindsey Baker, executive director of Maryland Humanities, says “We are truly pleased to bring Lisa See to Maryland in a manner that is safe for all to enjoy. We’re looking forward to delving further into this rich, multifaceted novel with readers across the state.”

2020 One Maryland One Book Author Virtual Tour

Sponsored in part by Harford County Public Library

Co-host: Prince George’s County Memorial Library System

Sunday, October 4

7:00 p.m.

Co-host: Kent County Public Library

Monday, October 5

7:00 p.m.



Co-host: Howard County Library System

Tuesday, October 6

11:00 a.m.

Co-host: Calvert Library

Tuesday, October 6

7:00 p.m.



Co-host: Harford County Public Library

Wednesday, October 7

2:00 p.m.

Co-hosts: Carroll County Public Library, Frederick County Public Libraries, and Washington County Free Library in partnership

Wednesday, October 7

7:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...