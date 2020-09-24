On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Board of Commissioners and the members of the Charles County delegation met jointly with Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders to discuss transportation priorities and the impact of COVID-19 on construction, road maintenance, and traffic patterns.

They talked about specific requests to bring light rail transit to Southern Maryland; traffic impacts related to the Governor Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton bridge; improving traffic light coordination along major corridors leading into Charles County and within important intersections within Charles County and projects that improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided updates on the CARES Act funding, including working with the Department of Social Services and COVID-19 Collaborative to assist families facing eviction.

Health Officer Dianna Abney presented the latest statistics on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, the local pharmacy, or Waldorf VEIP station where residents can schedule an appointment online. Testing will end at the Waldorf VEIP station on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 6, testing will be available at the Regency Furniture Stadium. The Department of Health is also offering personal protective equipment (PPE) for local businesses; businesses can request PPE by filling out the online form. Residents are also encouraged to get their annual flu shot. County staff are prioritizing compliance with state executive orders and best practices for business and industry; public adherence to facial coverings, social distancing and hygiene; testing and contact tracing; and keeping vulnerable individuals safe.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved the following items:

A budget transfer request of $75,000 to reinstate the operating funding for the Charitable Trust.

A budget transfer request of $1,547,700 in the Sheriff’s Office budget to the centralized contingency budget.

A contingency transfer request of $535,000 to support funding for the classification and compensation study. The study recommended that the county implement competitive open range pay plans, slotting all classifications into the plans based on external and internal equity for County Government full-time employees and for Sheriff’s Office civilian and part-time employees. The study will be implemented in March.

A draft acknowledgment letter for Shlagel Farms’ Agricultural Deer Cooperator Permit Request.

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a virtual public hearing on the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. Bond Issue for Engine 112 Replacement. The County Commissioners approved the resolution.

Next Commissioners Session: September 29, 2020 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

