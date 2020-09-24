Historic Sotterley is holding theRiverside Community Marketplace & Fall Farm Dayon October 3rd and 4th to celebrate and support our local businesses during these challenging times while also providing a range of family-friendly activities and demos.

Two full days of fun and experiences will showcase much of what makes Southern Maryland special.Vendors will feature such wares as: Maryland crafted wines and spirits by the bottle, chocolates, local meats, pickles & relishes, Kettle Corn, crafts, stained glass, jewelry, local honey, paintings, desserts, baked goods, oysters, shrimp, aquaponic vegetables, spices, pottery, books and more.Some of your favorite food trucks will be on site with great food and treats.Enjoy the Live Music Showcase taking place from 12pm-4pm, and know that Sotterley is also looking for localmusical talent!There will be an open mic from 2pm—4pm, and if you are interested contact Ginger at Sotterley: 301-373-2280.The fun continues with demos onblacksmithing, hay baling, and plowing, presentations on historic tools, and activities such as kid’s planting, cane-pole fishing, and Ask-A-Farmer. Guided tours will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Southern Maryland is truly a community that cares, and at this event YOU canactually help us to make a difference!We will be holding a food drive, and we invite you to bring non-perishable foods and fresh produce you may have from your garden or farm.All food collected will be donated to our own local soup kitchen,St. Mary’s Caring.We will host several of our local nonprofits at the event toshowcase the good work they are doing to make our community a better place.

It is easy to social distance at Historic Sotterley, and vendors, demos, and activities will take place across the site at many different locations. Plan to wear your walking shoes and be ready to explore the beauty and landscape of Sotterley as you visit the various vendors and activities. Chairs and blankets are encouraged, but please, NO coolers or pets are allowed.

Tickets are $10 for adults ages 18 and up. (Kids are free.) Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the gate. This event is rain or shine. If Sotterley is unable to host this event for any reason, tickets purchased in advance will be considered a donation. For more information and a full listing of vendors and daily activities visit www.sotterley.org.

