LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved a $10,000 Police Recruitment and Retention Grant, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to continue recruitment, education, and retention efforts.

Through this grant, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will pay for advertisements targeting audiences to increase their physical and virtual presence wherever potential applicants can be found. These advertisements would utilize the video produced using the FY2020 grant funds.

The grant is offered through the State of Maryland and does not require a matching monetary commitment from St. Mary’s County Government.

