LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 24, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer expanded COVID-19 testing on Friday, September 25, 2020, and Saturday, September 26, 2020, as follows:



Friday, September 25, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

SMCHD Main Office: 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown

Harm Reduction Program Office: 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

Saturday, September 26, 2020

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

SMCHD Main Office Only:21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown

Regular testing hours for both locations (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...