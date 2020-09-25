On Tuesday, September 29th, COVID-19 testing at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) site will end. Effective Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the Charles County COVID-19 testing site will relocate to Regency Stadium (Blue Crabs Stadium) located at 11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held in the stadium parking lot on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at covidtest.maryland.gov.

Upon arrival keep windows rolled up and have your ID (driver’s license or passport) ready to show the intake team members. For further questions about testing, contact the COVID-19 call center at 301-609-6717 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

