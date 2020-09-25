The Charles County Department of Health is allocating a portion of its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for small business support. The notice of funding opportunity will be announced on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The grants are intended to provide ready funding to the small businesses who have had to address the direct impact of business interruption due to COVID-19. Establishing a small business grant program to assist with these impacts will help both small businesses and Charles County Department of Health recover from this unprecedented public health emergency.

Applications will be evaluated on a rolling first come, first serve basis. A team from the department of health will review applications and recommend awards.

A dedicated CARES Act Relief Fund button is located on the main navigation of the county government site homepage. Applicants can proceed to a set of fillable fields providing the basis and amounts for the grant requests and other related business information. A confirmation email will be generated when the completed application is received.

The process will remain open until all allocated funds are awarded. For more information, contact Kwanza Sykes, CARES Act Project Manager at kwanza.sykes@maryland.gov.

