The Charles County Department of Health will hold free drive- through community flu vaccination clinics for the 2020-2021 season. The flu vaccinations clinics will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment and for further instructions upon arrival contact 301-609-6900 ext. 6018.
Get a Flu Vaccine:CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible.
Getting a flu vaccination during the COVID-19 Pandemic: CDC recommends the following precautions:
- Practice everyday preventive actions: Cover nose and mouth, wash hands with soap and water, avoid close contact with sick people, if sick stay home
- People at high risk or with an illness:Practice everyday preventive actions, visit your primary care doctor, health department or pharmacy in close proximity to your home
- Ask questions:Ensure your doctor, pharmacy, or health department are following the CDC vaccination pandemic guidelines
To learn more about ways to protect yourself and your family from the flu, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and visit https://bit.ly/35WvX62 for frequently asked questions about getting a flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information about flu clinics, visit www.CharlesCountyHealth.org or call 301-609-6900 ext. 6018.
NFLUENZA VACCINATION SCHEDULE 2020 – 2021
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|COST
|WEDNESDAYOctober 7, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|Charles County Department of Health4545 Crain HighwayWhite Plains, MD 20695
|FREE
|WEDNESDAYOctober 14, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|Piccowaxen Middle School12834 Rock Point RoadNewburg, MD 20664
|FREE
|WEDNESDAYOctober 21, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|La Plata High School6035 Radio Station RoadLa Plata, MD 20646
|FREE
|WEDNESDAYOctober 28, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|Westlake High School3300 Middletown RoadWaldorf, MD 20603(Enter from Smallwood Drive W)
|FREE
|WEDNESDAYNovember 4, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|Smallwood Middle School4990 Indian Head HighwayIndian Head, MD 20640(Enter from Glymont Road)
|FREE
|WEDNESDAY,December 2, 2020
|2:00pm-6:00pm
|Charles County Department of Health4545 Crain HighwayWhite Plains, MD 20695
|FREE
For more information visit charlescountyhealth.org or call 301-609-6900