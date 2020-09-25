The Charles County Department of Health will hold free drive- through community flu vaccination clinics for the 2020-2021 season. The flu vaccinations clinics will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment and for further instructions upon arrival contact 301-609-6900 ext. 6018.

Get a Flu Vaccine:CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible.

Getting a flu vaccination during the COVID-19 Pandemic: CDC recommends the following precautions:

Practice everyday preventive actions : Cover nose and mouth, wash hands with soap and water, avoid close contact with sick people, if sick stay home

: Cover nose and mouth, wash hands with soap and water, avoid close contact with sick people, if sick stay home People at high risk or with an illness: Practice everyday preventive actions, visit your primary care doctor, health department or pharmacy in close proximity to your home

Practice everyday preventive actions, visit your primary care doctor, health department or pharmacy in close proximity to your home Ask questions:Ensure your doctor, pharmacy, or health department are following the CDC vaccination pandemic guidelines

To learn more about ways to protect yourself and your family from the flu, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and visit https://bit.ly/35WvX62 for frequently asked questions about getting a flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information about flu clinics, visit www.CharlesCountyHealth.org or call 301-609-6900 ext. 6018.

NFLUENZA VACCINATION SCHEDULE 2020 – 2021

DATE TIME LOCATION COST WEDNESDAYOctober 7, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm Charles County Department of Health4545 Crain HighwayWhite Plains, MD 20695 FREE WEDNESDAYOctober 14, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm Piccowaxen Middle School12834 Rock Point RoadNewburg, MD 20664 FREE WEDNESDAYOctober 21, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm La Plata High School6035 Radio Station RoadLa Plata, MD 20646 FREE WEDNESDAYOctober 28, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm Westlake High School3300 Middletown RoadWaldorf, MD 20603(Enter from Smallwood Drive W) FREE WEDNESDAYNovember 4, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm Smallwood Middle School4990 Indian Head HighwayIndian Head, MD 20640(Enter from Glymont Road) FREE WEDNESDAY,December 2, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm Charles County Department of Health4545 Crain HighwayWhite Plains, MD 20695 FREE

For more information visit charlescountyhealth.org or call 301-609-6900

