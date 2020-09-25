ANNAPOLIS, Md. (September 23, 2020)—Ellen Flynn and Joyce Smitheyareexcited to announce a formalaffiliation between Flynn Law Group, LLC andSmithey Law Group, LLC that will provide them with a newplatform for mutual growthand client success in the employment law and medical malpractice arenas.

Ellen B. Flynn, a renowned trial attorney who founded her firm this year, will serve as an Of Counsel attorney with Smithey, an employment and labor law firm in Annapolis while continuing to litigate medical malpractice cases through Flynn Law Group.

“Ihave a great respect for Joyce Smithey’s talents and integrity as an attorney,”said Flynn. “I’ve enjoyedworking with her on cases in the past and watchingher establish her identity as a true national leader in laborand employment law.Thereare many similarities between representing those who have been injured bymedicalmistakes, and those that have been injured by unlawful employment practices.I am fortunate to be ableto do both, and Iam so honored to begin representing clients alongside Joyce again.”

“Ourfirm couldn’t be more excited to affiliate with a trial lawyer like Ellen,” echoedSmithey Founder JoyceSmithey. “She has demonstrated a clear passion for thelaw throughout her career, both inside and outside thecourtroom, and, like me,is not afraid to take on large corporate entities. Most importantly, we share asinceremotivation: giving voice to and seeking justice for the voiceless.”

Agraduate of The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, Flynnbrings over 23 years ofexperience as a trial attorney to Smithey. She is barredin Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Connecticut,and has been admittedto practice before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the U.S.DistrictCourt for the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Flynn not only possesses an impressive track record, having litigated cases against large corporate health systems and won a number of verdicts and settlements surpassing one million dollars in some of Maryland’s toughest jurisdictions but has also established herself as a true leader in and steward of the profession. She recently completed a distinguished term as President of the Maryland Association for Justice (MAJ), has been recognized by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland for her pro bono representation of the underprivileged, has been honored by the MAJ Women’s Caucus for her contributions, and has both testified on and authored numerous articles concerning meaningful access to justice for all people.

Flynn will continue to represent clients in medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and personal injury matters through Flynn Law Group LLC. At Smithey, she will assist clients with diverse employment issues including discrimination based on age, gender, national origin, race, religion, and disability accommodation; wrongful discharge and retaliation; employment agreements and wage and hour issues; and sexual harassment.

Like this: Like Loading...