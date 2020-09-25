ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maryland’s COVID-19 recovery continues as Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the statewide seven-day positivity rate has dropped to a record-low 2.57%, the state’s case rate fell to its lowest level since July 11, and weekly unemployment claims are at their lowest level since March 14.

Seven-Day Positivity Rate Drops to Record-Low 2.57%. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate fell to 2.57% today, the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate remained steady at 2.63%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25–91 days ago.

Case Rate Continues to Drop. Maryland’s statewide case rate dropped to 8.1/100K today, the lowest the state’s case rate has been since July 11.

Positivity Rate Below 5% In 23 of 24 Jurisdictions, Below 3.5% In 18 Jurisdictions. The positivity rate for 23 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions is below 5%. Only Worcester (6.61%) is above 5% today. 18 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below 3.5%.

349 Total Current Hospitalizations. Maryland is reporting 349 current COVID hospitalizations—including 268 acute beds and 81 ICU beds.

Positivity Rate Among Marylanders Under 35 Under 3.5% For First Time. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has declined by 49.2% since July 23, to 3.40%. The positivity rate among Marylanders over 35 is 2.08%.

Weekly Unemployment Claims at New Low. The number of weekly unemployment claims fell to 9,185 today, which is the lowest number of weekly claims reported since March 14.

COVID-19 Testing Available Statewide. The State of Maryland has now conducted a total of 2.46 million tests. State officials continue to encourage all Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19. Marylanders can plan to be tested at one of 210 testing sites by visiting COVIDtest.maryland.gov.

