LEONARDTOWN, MD – The 2020 State of the County video and Executive Summary are now released and THe Southern Maryland Chronicle is looking through it. In the meantime, if you wish to see it on your own, you can view it below.

The video report compilation from St. Mary’s County department directors and the county administrator reviews accomplishments from the past fiscal year, including the county government COVID-19 response.

The Executive Summary, as presented by County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett, details the Commissioner budget, highlights capital improvement projects and details the past year’s work by county staff.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “There’s no question that this last year has been challenging, but every department has risen to the challenge, and not only worked hard but also found creative ways to adapt and rise to COVID-19 challenges. I am proud of the many staff members who consistently bring their best to serve St. Mary’s County.”

