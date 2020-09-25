An east coast state best known for its beautiful beaches, charming cities, and pleasing countryside, it’s no surprise that many students looking for a well-balanced location to pursue their further education flock to Maryland. Home to many important American institutions, Maryland makes a great location for students from both the US and abroad no matter what subject they decide to study.

For students coming from the UK, there are many options when it comes to choosing where in Maryland to study. Here we've put together a list of the top universities in the state of Maryland where you can continue to pursue your education!

John Hopkins University

Internationally renowned as a world-class institution, John Hopkins University is the USA’s first research university. Founded in 1876, the John Hopkins is composed of nine separate academic departments that collaborate under one united banner – offering education to every student regardless of their academic passion. John Hopkins models its educational model on the European tradition, offering a mix of teaching and research opportunities, giving it its importance in the forerunning of American academia.

John Hopkins boasts several campuses and a number of different schools, which are currently home to over 5,000 undergraduate students and 2,000 graduate students. The main campus is situated in a 140-acre plot in Homewood, North Baltimore. The Homewood campus is every student’s dream of an American college, being composed of old red brick buildings and tree-lined walkways, all set against the backdrop of a bustling and vibrant city. Most students live on campus, and the rolling green spaces dotted across the campus offer young people a great environment to both study, and get to know their peers!

University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is a well-respected public res earch university and the flagship educational institution of the state of Maryland. The university was founded all the way back in 1856 and is currently made up of twelve different specialized colleges. These twelve colleges are currently home to 41,000 students from all fifty states and 123 countries, making it not only one of the best universities in Maryland, but also one of the most diverse!

Being situated so close to the capital city of the USA, the UMD collaborates with many important national institutions and contributes greatly to American institutions of learning. Students at the University of Maryland have increased opportunities to make use of this advantageous proximity, as they can firsthand visit institutions, museums, or facilities to help with coursework.

Towson University

Towson University is one of the USA’s leading public universities. As the name implies, it’s located in Towson, Maryland – a historic community that has had a place in American society since the earliest days of European colonisation back in the 1600s. Towson University, however, traces its roots back to its establishment in 1866. While first established as a training school for teachers, the college has since grown into a flourishing university that is home to eight separate colleges and over 20,000 students. Towson hasn’t entirely forgotten its educational roots, however, as it still produces more teachers than any other academic institution in Maryland!

The university offers students the choice of 64 distinct degree programs, which they study from the charming Towson campus. The majority of students live on campus during their studies, and the university is currently undergoing an expansion of their campus intended to accommodate even more eager students and facilitate learning.

The University of Baltimore is a public university situated in the world-famous city of Baltimore, Maryland. The university first opened its doors to students in 1925 and has since grown to offer its undergraduate scholars the choice from over 20 distinct degree programs in both arts and sciences. The university is made of four different colleges that offer specialised education in business, law, arts, the sciences, and beyond, so UK students can be sure they can find the perfect degree to suit their academic goals.

The University of Baltimore is located near the downtown and harbor area of Baltimore city, meaning that students who choose to study here have an opportunity to spend their scholarly years in one of the most exciting and culturally important cities in America. Baltimore offers both the “big city” experience and more intimate community experience, as it’s known for being made up of 72 distinct neighborhoods that each have their own character and feel. Studying in Baltimore is a great way to combine your academic pursuits while immersing yourself in the diverse heart of American culture!

These are the top 4 institutions you should consider if the state of Maryland appeals to you as the location for the next step in your academic adventures. Historic, charming, and close to the heart of American culture and politics, Maryland has something to offer any student looking for a well-rounded location to obtain their degree and open their horizons.

