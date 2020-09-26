NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 25, 2020—National Harbor’s popular Burger Week returns today and runs through October 4 with seven participating restaurants offering a variety of $10 burger specials.

Participants and burger specials include:

The Walrus Oyster and Ale House(152 Waterfront Street) is offering a half-pound Walrus Burger made with local ground and blended beef, Tillamook cheddar, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, onion, and sweet and sour pickles.

Redstone American Grill(155 National Plaza) is featuring General Tso’s Turkey Burger topped with broccoli slaw, caramelized red onions and sweet and spicey General Tso sauce.

Saucity at the Westin(171 Waterfront Street) is offering three angus sliders with roasted garlic aioli.

Elevation Burger(108 Waterfront Street) has a Burger of the Week Deal (ask for it) and get a single burger with cheese, fries and a drink.

Tap Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor(101 MGM National Avenue) is offering the Tap Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, American cheese and Tap Sauce on a potato bun with French fries.

Bar Harbor at Hyatt Place(123 Waterfront Street) has a Harbor Burger with a half-pound of certified Angus beef, American cheese, onion, lettuce and tomato on brioche and with tater tots.

The Brass Tap(164 Fleet Street) features its single All-American Pub Burger with aged cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a butter brioche bun.

“Each of these restaurant participants has its own special burger creation,” saidDeborah Topcik, director of marketing at National Harbor. “This is a great opportunity to experience some of the many restaurants at National Harbor and try some delicious burgers. All are available for dine-in or take out.” Customers are welcome to bring a blanket and enjoy carry out on the Waterfront Plaza or in various seating areas around the waterfront. Some of the restaurants have their own outdoor dining areas.

For more details on participating restaurants, burger creations, and offers, go to www.nationalharbor.com/burgerweek2020.

