The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces the release of the Calvert County 2020 State of the County video.

The video was prepared for the annual State of the County town hall event held earlier this month, hosted by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce. The full State of the County video can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StateoftheCounty.

“2020 has been a year like no other, full of unexpected challenges, but our county has responded with solidarity, strength and compassion,” said BOCC President Kelly McConkey. “Calvert County is a strong community that shines especially bright in times of adversity. We have much to be proud of, even more to be grateful for and remain optimistic for a promising future.”

The State of the County video highlights achievements such as:

Swift and coordinated emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, across multiple departments and agencies, businesses and residents

Allocation of more than $16 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding toward emergency support and community needs, including nearly $1 million on food for those in need and nearly $1 million in grants to county businesses and non-profit organizations

Increased public safety support through the hiring of 25 new permanent employees to supplement Calvert County’s fire/rescue/EMS volunteers

New development and redevelopment in Prince Frederick, the continued development of the Patuxent Business Park and the launch of several new locally owned businesses throughout the county

Housing for All Task Force working to provide housing for multigenerational communities

Adoption of the updated Calvert County Transportation Plan

Continued fiscal health and economic strength

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

