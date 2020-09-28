Via Charles County Sheriff’s Office Facebook:

As a reminder, we have withdrawn our Speed Camera Program from schools that are not open and or those that are not being used for critical operations. The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of September 20, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

Middletown Road at Westlake High School

Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School

Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School

Oliver’s Shop Road at T.C. Martin Elementary School/St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic School

Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School

Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School

Like this: Like Loading...