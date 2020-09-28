The Economic Development Department has launched a second round of the Charles County Coronavirus Small Business Relief Grant Program to provide financial help to local businesses seeking relief from COVID-19-related losses and expenses. Applications from businesses that have not previously received grants will be accepted starting Monday, Sept. 28.

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 16, any Charles County-based, for-profit businesses that did not receive a grant in round one may apply. Eligibility and grant terms remain the same as in round one. Businesses with between five and 75 employees may apply for up to $10,000. Those with fewer than five employees, including sole proprietors, are eligible for grants up to $5,000.

All applicants from both round one and round two will be able to request additional funding based on the availability of funds, beginning Monday, Oct. 19. The supplemental funding request form will be available at that time at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com.

“This program is about protecting the health of our local businesses and economy,” said Economic Development Department Director Darréll Brown. “This is the department’s effort to continue sending funding to our businesses as soon as possible. I would encourage any business that has been impacted by this crisis to take advantage of round two.”

“We want to make sure that every Charles County business has an opportunity to request assistance from this CARES Act funded grant program,” said Economic Development Business Development Chief Lucretia Freeman-Buster, who is managing the program. “At this time, we are only accepting applications from those who have not requested assistance. But if there is still money available as the deadline nears, then letting previously approved applicants request more funding makes sense.”

All CARES Act money must be spent by Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The Economic Development Department will stop accepting applications on Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. to provide enough time for applications to be reviewed and funds to be disbursed and spent by the end of the year. No entity may receive more than $20,000 from round one and round two combined.

To apply for the Coronavirus Small Business Relief Grant program, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com and click on the “COVID 19 Updates” red tab and select “Charles Co COVID 19 Business Grants.” When you request an application, you will receive an email that includes the application, several other forms, and detailed instructions on how to submit the grant application package through the county’s secure website. Incomplete applications and those with missing documents will not be reviewed.

For more information or details about the grant program including eligibility, use of funds, and other information, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com or email BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com.