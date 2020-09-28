ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) is extending the deadline to apply for 2020 Homeowners’ and Renters’ Property Tax Credits from October 1 to October 31. These two tax credit programs save Marylanders more than $65 million per year, with homeowners receiving an average credit of $1,348 on their tax bill and renters receiving an average direct payment of $414. Applications can be submitted online through Maryland OneStop.

“This is yet another step our administration is taking to ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes,” said Governor Hogan. “Tens of thousands of Marylanders who have not yet applied may still be eligible for these tax credits, and now have an additional month to apply for this much-needed relief.”

The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income. If a resident has already paid their property tax and applies before October 31, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their local county finance office. Many counties and municipalities also provide supplemental homeowners’ credits, which will be automatically applied if the applicant is approved for the state homeowners’ credit.

The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing. The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000.

SDAT is also encouraging Maryland homeowners to submit an application for the Homestead Tax Credit if they have not yet done so. Once approved, the Homestead Credit accrues over time by limiting the increase in taxable assessment each year to a fixed percentage and is a one-time application without a specific filing deadline. The Homestead Credit provides nearly $20 billion in assessment relief per year.

Sufficiently completed tax credit applications will be processed 30-90 days after they are submitted, although online applications will be processed significantly faster than those submitted by mail. For additional questions about these credits, applicants should visit www.taxcredits.sdat.maryland.gov or contact SDAT as follows:

Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homeowners@maryland.gov , 410-767-4433

, 410-767-4433 Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.renters@maryland.gov , 410-767-4433

, 410-767-4433 Homestead Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homestead@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

For more information about these programs, please visit dat.maryland.gov/Pages/Tax-Credit-Programs.