BALTIMORE– Effective October 1, Prometric will begin providing pre-licensing education and insurance licensing examinations to Maryland insurance professionals.

For the first time, Maryland Insurance Administration examinations will be available online with remote proctoring, using the Prometric ProProctor application. Prometric will also operate traditional test centers throughout the state. A list of those centers is below.

“We anticipate a smooth transition to our new vendor, Prometric,” said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane. “We are also very excited to make online testing available. In addition to addressing challenges posed by COVID-19, on-line testing reduces barriers to entry for people who are interested in careers in insurance.”

Prospective licensees can begin contacting Prometric to schedule examinations on October 1 by calling 1-800-610-1174 or registering online through Prometric.com.

The last day to take examinations through our current vendor, PSI, is September 30.

The pre-licensing course and license examination are required to qualify for most insurance licenses under Maryland state law. After completing pre-licensing education requirements and passing the license examination, the license application is thoroughly reviewed. Once it has been determined that the license applicant meets the qualifying requirements, an insurance license can be issued.

Prometric will operate the following test centers:

Baltimore

Canton Crossing

1501 South Clinton Street, 2nd Floor

Baltimore, MD 21224

Bethesda

8120 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 510

Bethesda, MD 20814

Columbia

6304 Woodside Court

Columbia, MD 21046

Landover-Hyattsville

4301 Garden City Drive, Suite 203

Hyattsville, MD 20785

Salisbury

1322 Belmont Avenue, Suite 203

Salisbury, MD 21801

Towson

8601 LaSalle Road, Suite 106

Towson, MD 21286Special Note: The Maryland Insurance Administration remains fully operational during the COVID-19 emergency. If you would like to file an insurance complaint, please use our online portal:https://enterprise.insurance.maryland.gov/consumer/ConsumerPortalWelcomePage.aspx