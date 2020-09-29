This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: 866-359-5540 (toll free) to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, 2020

Tuesday, September 29

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Overhead

* Other Notifications: None



Wednesday, September 30

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the northern “C” gate area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Frontage Road/Quail Lane/Gambo Road/Beaver Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Frontage Gate/5 Corners Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: none

Thursday, October 1

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None



Friday, October 2

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: None

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None