KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team was selected as a United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award winner, the organization announced on Sept. 24. The Seahawks last earned the academic honor in 2017.



United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year.

A total of 914 college teams (345 men, 569 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 189 schools that had both their men’s and women’s programs recognized.

To view the United Soccer Coaches release, click here.