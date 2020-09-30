Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Charles County Department of Health are collaborating to offer required vaccinations for students at no cost.

Maryland law requires students to have up-to-date immunizations, but with some physician’s offices having altered schedules in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, some students may not have received vaccinations yet.

Sites will be set up at four CCPS schools with vaccines offered for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis B, Tdap and MCV4, the meningitis vaccine. Students entering Grade 7 must have record of both a Tdap and meningococcal vaccine on file with the school system. Parents must schedule an appointment and complete an online consent form at www.marylandvax.org . To find a location in Charles County, type Charles County Health Department in the “Search by School Name or Location” bar. The four sites in Charles County will offer immunizations for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click the blue “Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations” button to schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations.

Each site will have drive-thru stations where parents will check in before nurses will administer vaccines to children who will remain in their vehicle.

Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following the locations:

Oct. 14 at Piccowaxen Middle School, 12834 Rock Point Road, Newburg. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/14/20;

12834 Rock Point Road, Newburg. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/14/20; Oct. 21 at La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/21/20;

6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/21/20; Oct. 28 at Westlake High School, 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf (enter from Smallwood Drive W). The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/28/20; and

3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf (enter from Smallwood Drive W). The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/28/20; and Nov. 4 at General Smallwood Middle School, 4990 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head (enter from Glymont Road). The top of the page will read Sign Up for Childhood Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 11/04/20.

If a child does not have a primary care doctor or cannot make it to an upcoming clinic, other healthcare providers that can administer immunizations include:

Charles County Department of Health, 301-609-6900, Ext. 6018;

Baden Clinic, 301-888-3323; and

Urgent Care Centers such as Patient First, CVS Minute Clinic, MedStar Prompt Care or Righttime Medical Care.

Flu clinics set up at four schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible. The immunization clinics at the four schools will transition to flu shot clinics from 2 to 6 p.m. at:

Oct. 14 at Piccowaxen Middle School, 12834 Rock Point Road, Newburg. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/14/20;

12834 Rock Point Road, Newburg. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/14/20; Oct. 21 at La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/21/20;

6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/21/20; Oct. 28 at Westlake High School, 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf (enter from Smallwood Drive W. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/28/20; and

3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf (enter from Smallwood Drive W. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 10/28/20; and Nov. 4 at General Smallwood Middle School, 4990 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head. The top of the page will read Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations — Charles County Health Department on 11/04/20.

Register to make an appointment to receive the free flu vaccination by going to marylandvax.org , searching for Charles County Health Department in the “Search by School Name or Location” bar and clicking the blue “Sign Up for Flu Vaccinations” button at the preferred location.

Like this: Like Loading...