Virtual Open House: 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Zoom. Join the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) to hear from our students, professors, and leadership, and see what makes CSM the right choice for reaching your goals. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Mystical Monarchs: Virtual Monarch Butterfly Festival. 10 a.m. Oct. 3. Zoom. CSM hosts the annual fall migration of the Monarch butterfly from the United States to the Sierra Madres mountain region of Mexico. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Learn more about the free event here. Click here to register

Martín Espada will read from his forthcoming book, Floaters.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Martín Espada. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Zoom. CSM hosts Martín Espada who will be reading from his forthcoming book, Floaters, and other works. He has published more than 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist, and translator. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Transfer Thursdays: 11 a.m. Oct. 8 – 29. Zoom. CSM hosts Transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. csmd.edu/transferthursdays.

A Pledge to Truth and Civility: 7 – 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Zoom. The public is invited to join CSM Professor of Communications Michelle Christian, CSM Instructor of Media Studies and former journalist Cara Fogarty, and SMCM Associate Professor of English and Department Chair Brian O’Sullivan as they discuss how to spot fake news, the importance of checking facts, and sources of information and a variety of strategies for maintaining civility while engaging in difficult political conversations. Hosted by the College of Southern Maryland’s Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership, Student Life Department and Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office, and SMCM’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Student Activities Department, registration is required for this free Zoom event. Visit:



Maestro Thomas Pandolfi is recording a special repertoire specifically for CSM’s Benny C. Morgan Series that will air on CSMDTube Oct. 10.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Maestro Thomas Pandolfi. 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Online. CSM hosts American pianist Thomas Pandolfi who performs repertoire ranging from piano classics of Frederic Chopin to medleys of Broadway and popular songs of American composers Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. The free performance will be available to audiences via CSMDTube after 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

2020 Fall Virtual Transfer Fair: Oct. 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29. Zoom. CSM hosts a virtual transfer fair with virtual representatives from 120+ colleges and universities. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Business Speaker Series: Pros and Cons of Starting a Business. 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Zoom. CSM host business webinar featuring Greg Page, Founder, and CEO of PAGE Healthcare. Come learn what factors you should consider before becoming a business owner, and take advantage of the opportunity to discuss the benefits and challenges of being your own boss. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Financial Literacy Seminar: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Zoom. Learn about basic tools for smart money management, investing, credit cards, and ways to finance your education. Industry professionals will provide tips to help college students improve their financial literacy. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Liberty and Justice for All? The History of Voting Rights in America: 7 -8 p.m. Oct. 22. Zoom. Join CSM Professor of History and Humanities and Social Sciences Department Chair Dr. Christine Arnold-Lourie travel through history to discover the evolution of American voting rights. Learn how certain populations were denied the right to vote, the hard-fought battles to gain suffrage, and discriminatory voting practices that still exist today. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

CSM Night of Engineering: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Zoom. The Night of Engineering is an opportunity to get information about CSM’s mechanical engineering and electrical engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Patuxent River Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

