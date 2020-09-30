The U.S. Postal Service announces a new stamp dedicated to the festive Jewish holiday Hanukkah.

Families come together each year to celebrate Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights. In 2020, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Dec. 10.

News of the stamp is being shared with hashtag #HanukkahStamps.

Credit: The U.S. Postal Service / The U.S. Postal Service

The stamp art’s colorful digital illustration shows the lighting of the hanukiah on the last evening of Hanukkah. Artist Jing Jing Tsong chose her colors intentionally to evoke Hanukkah traditions as seen through the eyes of children.

The darker blue colors in the background symbolize winter, while the brightly colored flaming candles reflect the spirit and warmth of sharing the holiday traditions. The Hanukkah stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in a pane of 20. This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Like this: Like Loading...