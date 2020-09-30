KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer program earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, the organization announced on Sept. 24. The Seahawks captured the academic honor for the 13th consecutive year.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.



College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year.



A total of 914 college teams (345 men, 569 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 189 schools that had both their men’s and women’s programs recognized.



To view the United Soccer Coaches release, click here.

