Maggie is an 11-year-old, tri-color senior beagle girl who is looking for her forever home.

A very sweet, easy-going girl with a velvety soft coat, Maggie delights in belly rubs and treats.

She enjoys the company of other dogs and humans. Maggie also enjoys her leisurely backyard strolls smelling the roses,and critters as she goes. She would love a slower paced forever home with a fenced yard for those relaxing strolls. She has been a pleasure to foster and will make someone a great companion.

Maggie’s vetting is up to date. She has been micro chipped and is on monthly Heartgard.

You can see more of Maggie and other beagles looking for forever homes in this Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Current Dogs.

If you are interested in Maggie or another beagle in need send a message to: icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

